I witnessed the problem first-hand:



My consulting clients ($1-10M annual revenue) managed to get their SSL Certificate expired. Sometimes, their card expired. At other times, the person responsible was on vacation, so it got missed.I use Letsencrypt issued certificates on my own projects & a couple of times I discovered the renewal cron has failed and my SSL certificate was broken.

It simply translates into a broken website, loss of revenue & scaring users off.



So, I built this tool to use for myself & currently working on extending it to do more. But that's a work in progress. 40+ days & counting. So, I took the core idea out and built this tool over the weekend (10-11 Feb 2018).



Written on 12 Feb 2018